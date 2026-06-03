Megan Thee Stallion Says "All The Wifey Sh*t Is Dead" On New Song, The Hotties Are Ready

Frazer Harrison / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is back outside and isn’t letting Klay Thompson’s infidelity ruin her summer; in fact, it will seemingly be fueling her next project.

After teasing that new music is on the way, it’s also clear that Megan Thee Stallion will be using her breakup with the NBA superstar as motivation for her new bars on her forthcoming project, which could very much serve as anthems for other women who have suffered similar heartbreak.

In a video shared on social media, the rapper teased new music to fans, and sharp ears couldn’t help but notice that it is definitely letting Thompson know he definitely put up the biggest brick of his life when he allegedly cheated on her.

In the video, Thee Stallion earns our thirst rocking a tiny bikini, more than likely from her Hot Girl swimwear collection, sipping on her tequila, and twerking on a yacht surrounded by other beautiful women, while the new track plays.

In the mystery song, she raps, “All that wifey s*** is dead/ Put that s*** to bed.” She continues, “I’mma make ’em beg/ When I want some head.”

The song is more than likely a part of the upcoming project, Thee House of Tina: Act III, in which she also shared her feature wishlist, comprising Jay-Z, Hayley Williams, Monaleo, Cardi B, Doechii, Don Toliver, Tink, and a posthumous pairing with Pimp C.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

If Megan was looking to get the hotties talking, she accomplished her mission.

You can see those reactions below.