Acres Homes Juneteenth Parade Returns June 13

Source: Juneteenth 2026 / General

Houston’s historic Acres Homes community will celebrate freedom, culture, and neighborhood pride during the 2026 Acres Homes Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 13. The annual event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will take place at the Acres Homes Multi Service Center, bringing residents together for one of the area’s most anticipated Juneteenth traditions.

This year’s parade will feature three prominent community leaders serving as Grand Marshals: Texas State Representative and attorney Je’Caryous Johnson, entrepreneur and media executive Rushion McDonald, and community advocate Gary Guidry. The trio will help lead the celebration as participants honor the legacy of Juneteenth and the enduring contributions of the Acres Homes community.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Texas learned they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. Across Houston, the holiday is marked by parades, festivals, educational programs, and community gatherings that celebrate freedom, resilience, and Black culture. The Acres Homes Juneteenth Parade has become a staple event that highlights both the history of the holiday and the strength of one of Houston’s most historic African American neighborhoods.

Organizers are currently seeking participants and community groups interested in joining the parade. Those wishing to participate can register by emailing acreshomesjuneteenth2026@gmail.com. Registration is required, and organizers encourage interested groups to sign up as soon as possible.

Event Details

What: 2026 Acres Homes Juneteenth Parade

When: Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Acres Homes Multi Service Center

Grand Marshals: Je’Caryous Johnson, Rushion McDonald, and Gary Guidry

Registration Deadline: June 1, 2026

Contact: acreshomesjuneteenth2026@gmail.com for participation information.