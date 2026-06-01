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Scarface, Robert Glasper Bring Star Power to Juneteenth The Reunion

Published on June 1, 2026

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Juneteenth 2026
Source: Radio ONE Houston / General

Houston’s historic Emancipation Park will once again serve as a gathering place for celebration, culture, and connection during Juneteenth The Reunion, an annual event honoring the holiday’s deep roots in the city where freedom was first announced to enslaved Texans in 1865. Scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., the event will bring together music lovers, families, and community members for an evening of live entertainment and cultural celebration.

We Are ONE 2026

This year’s Juneteenth The Reunion will feature a diverse lineup of performers, including Houston rap legend Scarface, Grammy Award winning pianist and producer Robert Glasper, gospel artist Brian Courtney Wilson, Southern soul star King George, and viral country rap artist 803Fresh. The event will also feature performances from the Juneteenth Choir, with entertainment hosted by Se7en and music provided by DJ Chilly Bill Smith of KTSU. Presented by H-E-B, the gathering continues a tradition of celebrating Black history, achievement, and artistic excellence through music and fellowship.

Held at Emancipation Park, one of Houston’s most historically significant landmarks, Juneteenth The Reunion represents more than a concert. It is a tribute to the resilience, contributions, and cultural influence of Black Americans while providing a space for generations to come together in celebration. As part of Houston’s Juneteenth festivities, the event promises an evening filled with powerful performances, community pride, and a shared appreciation for the history that continues to shape the city and the nation.

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