Forest Brook and M.B. Smiley Class of 1984 Celebrates 60

Source: Radio ONE Houston / General

As part of our Juneteenth event series highlighting Black legacy, achievement, and community, members of the Forest Brook High School and M.B. Smiley High School Class of 1984 are preparing to celebrate a major milestone. The “We’re 60” Birthday Party will bring classmates together for an evening of fellowship, reflection, and celebration as they honor six decades of life and the bonds that have connected them since their school days.

The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 7 p.m. until midnight at The Crystal Ballroom in downtown Houston. Taking place during Juneteenth weekend, the event offers a meaningful opportunity for alumni to reconnect, share memories, and recognize the journeys that have shaped their lives over the last 40 years since graduation. Guests can expect an elegant evening filled with music, laughter, and camaraderie.

For many attendees, the gathering represents more than a birthday celebration. It is a tribute to a generation that has helped strengthen Houston through leadership, service, entrepreneurship, education, and family. As the city commemorates Juneteenth, the Forest Brook and M.B. Smiley Class of 1984 will celebrate not only turning 60, but also the enduring legacy, resilience, and impact of their classmates and community.