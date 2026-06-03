Uber Reveals the Weirdest Items Left Behind in Rides

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

If you’ve ever left your phone or wallet in an Uber, you’re not alone. But some riders are forgetting much stranger things.

Uber has released its annual Lost & Found Index, revealing the most common—and most bizarre—items left behind in rides over the past year. While phones, wallets, and keys remain the most frequently forgotten items, the list of unusual belongings is getting plenty of attention.

Among the strangest items left behind this year were an ankle monitor, a child’s prosthetic eye, dentures with only two teeth, marijuana-infused donuts, a dishwasher, and even a double-door oven.

Other unusual items reported by Uber include mannequin heads with human hair, Shrek ears, a chainsaw, live turtles, divorce papers, and a Ghostbusters ghost trap.

According to Uber, New York City was named America’s most forgetful city, while one day in July generated more lost-item reports than any other day of the year.

If you leave something behind during a ride, Uber says riders can use the app’s Lost Item feature to contact their driver and arrange a return.

From everyday essentials to items that seem impossible to forget, Uber’s latest Lost & Found Index proves that passengers leave just about everything behind.