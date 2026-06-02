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Apple’s New iPhone Could Fail Thieves

Apple may soon introduce a new security feature designed to help protect iPhone users from thieves. Reports suggest the company is developing

Published on June 2, 2026

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Source: General / Radio
Apple may soon introduce a new security feature designed to help protect iPhone users from thieves. Reports suggest the company is developing technology that could automatically lock an iPhone if it detects the device has been stolen or suddenly snatched away from its owner. The feature would reportedly use the iPhone’s built-in sensors to recognize unusual movements associated with theft. If suspicious activity is detected, the device could immediately lock itself, making it much more difficult for thieves to access personal information, banking apps, photos, messages, and other sensitive data. The new protection would build on Apple’s existing security tools, including Stolen Device Protection, which was introduced to provide an extra layer of security when an iPhone is away from familiar locations. While Apple has not officially announced when the feature could arrive, many users are welcoming the possibility of even stronger protections against smartphone theft. As phone theft remains a concern in cities around the world, innovations like this could help keep personal information safer and give iPhone owners greater peace of mind.

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