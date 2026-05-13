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Black Music Month

Scarface, Robert Glasper & King George Headline 'The Reunion' June 19

Scarface, Robert Glasper & King George Headline ‘The Reunion’ June 19

Published on May 13, 2026

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Discovery Green Scarface Event Juneteeth Houston 2026
Source: Discovery Green Scarface Event Juneteeth Houston 2026 / Discovery Green

Houston’s Juneteenth celebrations will continue in a major way this summer as Juneteenth The Reunion returns on June 19 with a star studded lineup honoring Black culture, music, and history in the city where Juneteenth holds deep significance.

RELATED: THE BIGGEST CONCERTS COMING TO HOUSTON IN JUNE

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 3018 Emancipation Avenue in Houston and will feature performances and appearances from an impressive collection of artists and community leaders. Headlining the event are Houston rap legend Scarface, Grammy winning musician Robert Glasper, Southern soul star King George, and singer 803Fresh. Also scheduled to appear is Brian Courtney Wilson, one of gospel music’s most respected voices.

In addition to the musical performances, attendees can enjoy special appearances from DJ Chilly Bill Smith of KTSU and host Se7en. The event will also feature a Juneteenth Choir performance, helping connect the celebration to the holiday’s historical roots while showcasing Houston’s rich musical traditions.

Organized in partnership with the Emancipation Park Conservancy, the event combines live entertainment with community engagement, creating a unique Juneteenth experience for families and visitors alike. The celebration will honor the legacy of June 19, 1865, when news of emancipation finally reached enslaved people in Texas more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

With a lineup that spans hip hop, gospel, jazz, and Southern soul, Juneteenth The Reunion is expected to draw attendees from across the Houston area. Organizers are encouraging guests to wear white for the event’s “All White Affair” theme as the city comes together to celebrate freedom, culture, and community.

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