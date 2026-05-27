Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Lil Wayne’s legendary Carter album series is far from over, with Weezy confirming that Tha Carter VII is officially on the way.

During a recent interview, the New Orleans MC opened up about still wanting to win a Grammy Award and eventually perform during the Super Bowl halftime show. While Wayne has been overlooked for both in the past, he made it clear he’s staying optimistic about what’s ahead in his career.

Wayne also gave fans an update on the future of his iconic Carter series, revealing that he already has plenty of new music in the stash.

“Tha Carter VII is coming soon. I’m not sure if we are going to just name my next album Tha Carter VII, but I got albums coming as well. But I don’t know when, if they’re going to just name it Tha Carter VII or they’re going to wait for another album and name it that, you know. But I got music for days.”

Wayne also gave fans an update on the future of his iconic Carter series, revealing that he already has plenty of new music in the stash.

Regardless of the title, Wayne sounds locked in and ready to feed fans more music. The announcement also comes after Tha Carter VI received mixed reactions online, with many listeners criticizing the production choices and some of the experimental records on the project records on the project.

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Songs like “Peanuts 2 N Elephant” especially had fans online confused, with some questioning what exactly the Greatest Rapper Alive was aiming for creatively.

Weezy has also been in the news over reports that he secretly got married. According to TMZ, the mystery woman is allegedly in her 20s and from Indiana. However, Wayne has not officially confirmed the marriage or revealed the identity of the woman.

Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter VII’ Is On The Way Despite Mixed Reactions To ‘The Carter VI’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com