Akon Opens Up About Life With Multiple Wives

Akon is opening up about his unconventional family dynamic, revealing that he has multiple wives who work together to maintain their relationship.

During a recent appearance on the “We Need to Talk” podcast, the 53-year-old singer confirmed he has several wives, though he declined to say exactly how many. “I’ll just leave that to your imagination,” he said. Akon explained that while he has multiple partners, he is the “only man” in the relationship and does not allow his wives to have other partners.

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The “Beautiful” and “Lonely” singer also shared that there is a clear hierarchy within the family structure, stressing the importance of respecting his first wife, whom he called “the queen.” Akon said no one is allowed to “violate wife No. 1,” adding that the first wife often makes the biggest sacrifices as new people join the family.

Akon, who married Tomeka Thiam in 1996, did not directly confirm whether she remains his first wife. Thiam filed for divorce in September 2025, just days before what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary.

The musician said communication is key to making the relationship work, explaining that everyone involved must clearly express their boundaries and expectations. He also argued that the arrangement can benefit women because the man carries the responsibility of caring for everyone equally.

Akon has previously spoken publicly about believing in polygamy. In a 2022 interview, he revealed he has nine children.