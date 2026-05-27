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Lizzo Clears Up Confusion Over Her Upcoming Album

Lizzo says she never shelved Love in Real Life — she simply renamed the project 𝖡̶𝖨̶𝖳̶𝖢̶𝖧̶ as part of a more empowered new era ahead of its June 5 release.

Published on May 27, 2026

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Lizzo is clearing up confusion surrounding her upcoming album, saying reports that she scrapped Love in Real Life are not true.

In a new interview with Billboard published Wednesday, May 27, the Grammy-winning singer explained that her new project, 𝖡̶𝖨̶𝖳̶𝖢̶𝖧̶, is actually the same album she previously introduced under the title Love in Real Life.

Lizzo
Source: David Settle / 97.9 The Box

“I think the biggest misconception about my album is that I shelved Love in Real Life when I didn’t,” Lizzo said. “I just changed the name. The music is the same.”

The “Good as Hell” singer said the title change helped reshape the album’s identity and message. She compared it to changing her own name from Melissa to Lizzo, saying it altered her “destiny” and shifted the project’s direction.

While the music largely remained intact, Lizzo said the tone evolved. She described Love in Real Life as “somber” and introspective, while calling 𝖡̶𝖨̶𝖳̶𝖢̶𝖧̶ more empowered, bold and self-assured.

In a previous 2025 interview with Vulture, Lizzo explained that much of the album was written in 2022 and no longer reflected where she was emotionally.

“By 2025, I’ve changed, the world has changed so much,” she said at the time.

Lizzo first announced 𝖡̶𝖨̶𝖳̶𝖢̶𝖧̶ in April on her 38th birthday, saying reclaiming the word represents confidence, power and unapologetic self-love.

The album is scheduled for release June 5.

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