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Community Health Fair Set For June 13 In Houston

Published on May 27, 2026

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Community Health Fair
Source: General / Community Health Fair

Houston families are invited to come together for a day focused on wellness, education and healthy living during the upcoming Community Health Fair hosted by KPC Court 359 Ladies Auxiliary. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, located at 5430 West Ridgecreek Drive in Houston. Organizers say the event will highlight mental, physical and emotional health while encouraging healthy habits for the entire family.

Guests attending the health fair can expect free health screenings, nutrition and healthy eating information, plus access to local wellness vendors and community resources. The event is designed to connect residents with tools and support that can help improve overall well being in everyday life. Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend and take advantage of the free resources available throughout the day.

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