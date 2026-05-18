Hip-hop music video moments that had the internet losing its mind

ShutterStock royalty-free image #222031303, 'sport, dancing and urban culture concept – group of teenagers dancing' uploaded by user #301539971, retrieved from ShutterStock on May 14th, 2026. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

There are certain hip-hop music video moments that have gone viral. They include “Formation” by Beyoncé, “Hotline Bling” by Drake, “This is America” by Childish Gambino, and “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

According to Omdia, music videos account for 33% of all YouTube viewing time, and today, the platform has over 29 billion videos. Many users view hip-hop and rap videos on YouTube, and several have gone viral for various reasons.

These are the hip-hop music video moments that everyone should know about.

“Formation” and the Super Bowl Performance

When Beyoncé released “Formation” and then followed it with a politically charged Super Bowl halftime performance in 2016, the internet exploded almost instantly. The combination of the following elements turned the performance into one of the most discussed moments of the decade:

Black Panther-inspired visuals

Powerful choreography

Unapologetic messaging

Fans praised the bold celebration of Black culture and Southern identity, while critics debated the political themes on national TV. The moment demonstrated how hip-hop visuals could transcend entertainment.

“Hotline Bling” Turned Drake Into a Meme Machine

Drake’s “Hotline Bling” has generated a plethora of memes, which is no easy feat, and it’s become one of the most memorable hip-hop songs ever. This song was released in 2015, and this minimalist video featured colorful lighting and awkward yet confident dance moves.

Social media users were editing Drake into various things within days, including:

Video games

Movie scenes

Sports clips

The memes made from this hip-hop video became so widespread that even people who had never heard the song recognized the dancing instantly. What made the moment especially wild was how the internet transformed a standard music video release into a global comedy event. It didn’t hurt the song’s credibility, though; instead, the viral attention pushed it even further into mainstream culture.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“This Is America” Shocked Viewers

Childish Gambino dropped “This Is America” in 2018, and the internet was immediately shocked. The video blended the following in a way that demanded repeated viewings:

Hip-hop

Social commentary

Symbolism

Chaotic imagery

Every frame seemed packed with hidden meaning, which can be achieved through a reputable and experienced company like Audio Visual Nation. Social media became flooded with theories and interpretations within hours of the video’s release.

The visual storytelling created one of the rare viral moments where people weren’t just sharing clips; they were actively dissecting them, too.

“WAP” Broke the Internet With Pure Shock Value

“WAP” is one of the most shocking rap music videos in recent history. There were extravagant mansion sets, as well as unapologetically explicit lyrics and celebrity cameos. This resulted in nonstop online discussion from the second it premiered.

Fans celebrated the confidence, humor, and over-the-top visuals, but the video was also criticized for its provocative content. Major celebrities and political commentators even weighed in, pushing the conversation far beyond hip-hop music circles.

Music Video Moments Can Definitely Go Viral

Hip-hop music video moments have exploded in recent years, especially since artists are pushing boundaries and exploring their creative sides. Not only do these artistic expressions garner them more attention, but they also cause society to look at certain topics in a more crucial light.

Find more interesting posts by clicking through more of our pages now.