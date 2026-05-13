Jake Paul Says Broken Jaw From Anthony Joshua Fight May Be Career-Ending

Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

Anthony Joshua may have actually punched the literal boxing career out of Jake Paul.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer lost to Joshua late last year, ending with a broken jaw. And now he’s sitting with The Ariel Helwani Show, revealing that the injury may actually be career-ending.

He’s got an upcoming doctor’s appointment, and the doctor will give him the final verdict.

“We’ll see what my doctors say,” Paul told Helwani around the 21-minute mark. “I’ll be able to get a more accurate timeframe, or can I even fight again? That is definitely in the realm and possibilities of things. It does feel a lot better as weeks and time goes by, but I definitely need to get cleared first to be able to spar.”

Aside from the bones properly healing, he’s also got some dental issues to deal with, which will undoubtedly delay his next fight even more.

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“Most definitely [my fighting future is in doubt],” he added. “It just depends on how the bone heals. Then, also, there’s a tooth missing. I’m pretty sure I’m going to have to get an implanted tooth of some sort. I don’t know how much time that’s going to add to things, but we just have to see and figure out what the smartest thing is for me.”

Even with some major what-ifs looming, Paul isn’t prepared to stop boxing, saying “injuries are a part of any sport” and how much he still wants to keep his boxing career alive because he can feel it in his “spirit, soul, and my heart.”

The eight-round match took place at Florida’s Kaseya Center in December 2025, where Paul tried to take an easy way out by ducking and dodging Joshua until he ran out of gas.

That’s when, in the sixth round, Joshua hit him with a fury of punches and a knockout right hook that put Paul on the mat.

“It took a bit longer than expected, but the right hand finally found its destination,” Joshua said at the time.

The next day, Paul revealed an X-ray that showed his jaw fractured in two places and joked that he’d be able to fight Canelo in just 10 days.

Now, five months later, it’s proof that Joshua’s punch did some lasting damage.

See social media’s reactions below.