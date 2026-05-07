Juvie & Mannie Ask Slim Thug How Houston Became The Top Party City

Source: Still 400 Podcast / Breakbeat Media

Houston has officially become one of America’s hottest destinations for work, entertainment, culture, and opportunity, and the city’s recent surge in attention is proving it. From packed Spring Break crowds to another record setting Rodeo season, people from across the country continue flocking to H-Town for its booming energy, diverse culture, food scene, nightlife, sports, and growing business opportunities.

This year’s RodeoHouston season brought massive crowds to the city, with visitors pouring in from all over Texas and beyond to experience the concerts, food, fashion, carnival rides, and nonstop events surrounding the legendary Houston tradition. Spring Break also brought huge traffic to the city, with tourists and transplants alike embracing Houston’s nightlife, restaurants, music scene, and rapidly growing entertainment culture. Whether it’s major concerts, comedy tours, Astros baseball, or viral food spots, Houston continues evolving into a national destination city.

But while many people are celebrating Houston’s rise, some hometown legends are starting to feel nostalgic for the city they once knew. During an episode of the Still 400 podcast, Mannie Fresh and Juvenile jokingly agreed that people need to stop moving to Houston because the city has changed so much. Alongside Houston rap icons Slim Thug and OG Ron C, the group reflected on the difference between “old Houston” and the newer, trendier version that exists today.

Check out the clip below.

The conversation touched on how Houston once felt slower, more laid back, and deeply rooted in neighborhood culture before becoming a major national hotspot. While growth has brought money, development, and opportunity, many longtime residents say they also miss parts of the city’s original identity, from the music culture and traffic free streets to the sense of community that defined old school Houston. Still, one thing everyone agreed on is that Houston’s influence has become impossible to ignore.

Today, Houston sits at the center of culture conversations nationwide, and whether locals love the changes or miss the old days, the city’s impact continues getting bigger every year.