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Cedric the Entertainer Joins Neflix Animated Film “Swapped”

Cedric the Entertainer is back in the animation world, joining a major star-studded cast in the upcoming Netflix animated film “Swapped,

Published on April 30, 2026

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Cedric The Entertainer
Source: ZaNaria Bowens / Radio One

Cedric the Entertainer is back in the animation world, joining a major star-studded cast in the upcoming Netflix animated film “Swapped,” a project already generating buzz ahead of its release.

The film, produced by Skydance Animation and directed by Nathan Greno, features a lineup that includes Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, Tracy Morgan, and Cedric the Entertainer.

Cedric voices the character Caloo, a key figure in a wild body-swap adventure set in a magical world where unexpected events force characters to live life from a completely different perspective.

The story centers on two rivals who are suddenly forced to walk in each other’s shoes after a mysterious incident causes a body swap. What begins as chaos quickly turns into a journey filled with comedy, action, and lessons about understanding and teamwork.

Cedric’s role brings his signature comedic timing and veteran presence to the film, adding humor and heart to a story designed for both family audiences and animation fans.

Industry reports say Swapped is one of Netflix’s most anticipated animated releases, with a 2026 debut expected

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