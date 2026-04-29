Trey Songz and Tyrese Bring Two Iconic R&B Nights to Houston

Source: General / A-Life

Two iconic R&B nights are taking over Houston as Trey Songz and Tyrese hit the stage at Kamp Houston, bringing nothing but throwback vibes, classics, and unforgettable energy to the city.

RELATED: Win Mama The Ultimate Mother’s Day Brunch

With one destination and two powerhouse performers, this is shaping up to be one of the must attend experiences of the season. Known as one of H Town’s top spots for nightlife, Kamp continues to deliver premium vibes, big name talent, and a true Houston party atmosphere. And the love does not stop there, A-Life Hospitality Group is also showing major appreciation to the culture by sponsoring 97.9 The Box’s Big Mama Brunch, celebrating moms in a big way while keeping the city outside all spring long.

A-Life Hospitality Group is bringing back-to-back star power to Kamp Houston… and you don’t want to miss either one.

🔥 FRIDAY, MAY 15

MR. R&B HIMSELF — TREY SONGZ

Source: Kamp HOUSTON / A-Life

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The voice behind “Say Aah,” “Bottoms Up,” and “Neighbors Know My Name” takes over Kamp Houston for a night of timeless hits, smooth vocals, and unmatched stage presence.

🎶 90’s • 2000’s R&B + Throwbacks + Afrobeats

🎧 Sounds by DJ Steveo & Beezy

🌴 Outdoor. Grown. Sexy. Elevated.