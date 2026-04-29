Trey Songz and Tyrese Bring Two Iconic R&B Nights to Houston
Trey Songz and Tyrese Bring Two Iconic R&B Nights to Houston
- Kamp Houston hosts back-to-back R&B concerts with Trey Songz and Tyrese, known for their timeless hits and stage presence.
- A-Life Hospitality Group sponsors the events, showcasing their commitment to Houston's music and nightlife culture.
- The events promise an upscale, high-energy atmosphere with 90s/2000s R&B, throwbacks, and Afrobeats sounds.
Two iconic R&B nights are taking over Houston as Trey Songz and Tyrese hit the stage at Kamp Houston, bringing nothing but throwback vibes, classics, and unforgettable energy to the city.
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With one destination and two powerhouse performers, this is shaping up to be one of the must attend experiences of the season. Known as one of H Town’s top spots for nightlife, Kamp continues to deliver premium vibes, big name talent, and a true Houston party atmosphere. And the love does not stop there, A-Life Hospitality Group is also showing major appreciation to the culture by sponsoring 97.9 The Box’s Big Mama Brunch, celebrating moms in a big way while keeping the city outside all spring long.
A-Life Hospitality Group is bringing back-to-back star power to Kamp Houston… and you don’t want to miss either one.
🔥 FRIDAY, MAY 15
MR. R&B HIMSELF — TREY SONGZ
The voice behind “Say Aah,” “Bottoms Up,” and “Neighbors Know My Name” takes over Kamp Houston for a night of timeless hits, smooth vocals, and unmatched stage presence.
🎶 90’s • 2000’s R&B + Throwbacks + Afrobeats
🎧 Sounds by DJ Steveo & Beezy
🌴 Outdoor. Grown. Sexy. Elevated.
🔥 FRIDAY, MAY 22
MULTI-PLATINUM SUPERSTAR — TYRESE
From “Sweet Lady” to “How You Gonna Act Like That,” experience the energy, vocals, and presence of one of R&B’s most recognizable voices — LIVE.
🎶 90’s • 2000’s R&B + Throwbacks + Afrobeats
🎧 Sounds by Jae Murphy & Beezy
🌴 Upscale, high-energy atmosphere
✨ ONE VENUE. TWO LEGENDARY NIGHTS.
📍 Kamp Houston
This is where music, culture, and nightlife collide.
Whether it’s date night, a night out with friends, or a VIP experience, these are the moments you plan for.
🎟️ SECURE YOUR EXPERIENCE NOW
Sections are limited and will sell out.
Don’t wait until it’s too late — these are must-attend events.
📲 FOLLOW & STAY CONNECTED
IG: https://www.instagram.com/alifehospitalitygroup/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ALifeHouston/
#TreySongzLive #TyreseLive #HoustonNightlife #RnBExperience #NoSkipsOnlyHits
ABOUT ALIFE HOSPITALITY GROUP
A-Life Hospitality Group is one of Houston’s leading and growing hospitality groups with a diverse portfolio of multiple restaurants, bars & nightlife related concepts.
Founded in 2013 by Mojeed Martins and Jonathan Reitzell, ALife Hospitality Group has made their mark in the hospitality world. To date, the innovative group owns and operates Prospect Park, Bungalow Downtown Dining, Lost & Found, Kamp Houston, FRNDS Restaurant & Lounge, Stick Talk Cajun-Hibachi, Drip Handwash & Detail and more — with even more to come.
The future of ALife Hospitality is promising as they continue to provide memorable experiences and curate unforgettable events.