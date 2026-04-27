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Shooting Near Club in Midtown Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

Published on April 27, 2026

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Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

A late night shooting in Midtown has left one person dead and two others injured following a violent incident near a popular nightlife spot. The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Milam Street, close to Diosa Nightclub, drawing a heavy police response.

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According to Houston Police Department, officers arrived at the scene after receiving reports of gunfire and discovered that three men had been shot. Witnesses told investigators that the violence stemmed from a fight involving several individuals before one person pulled out a gun and opened fire.

All three victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed that one of the men later died from his injuries, while another remains in critical condition. The third victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and is expected to recover.

Investigators are still working to piece together what led to the altercation and identify those involved. No arrests have been announced as of now, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward as they continue the investigation.

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