Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues “Party with a Purpose” Legacy with UNCF Partnership

Urban One's iconic cruise is evolving into the ONE Voyage Experience, celebrating diversity and community impact.

The cruise will fund HBCU scholarships and resources through a partnership with UNCF, investing in the next generation of leaders.

The 2026 ONE Voyage will sail on Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady, offering a modern and luxurious experience.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

For a quarter of a century, we have gathered on the open seas to celebrate our culture, connect with our community, and lift each other up. Now, that beautiful tradition is entering an exciting new era. Urban One recently announced the launch of the ONE Voyage Experience, a reimagined evolution of its iconic cruise. As we mark 25 years of music and community at sea, we invite you to join a movement that blends joy with profound community impact.

Originally known as the Fantastic Voyage, this annual getaway quickly became a cultural touchstone. It championed a “Party with a Purpose” spirit, proving that we can celebrate our vibrant diversity while making a real difference. The ONE Voyage Experience carries this rich legacy forward. The refreshed event focuses heavily on deep connection, celebration, and expanding opportunities for our people.

Empowering the Next Generation of HBCU Leaders

The beating heart of this celebration is giving back. Urban One is partnering with UNCF (United Negro College Fund) to build on a proud tradition. Together, they will fund scholarships and critical resources for students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

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Alfred Liggins, President & CEO of Urban One, highlights this mission perfectly. “For 25 years, this cruise has been about more than entertainment—it’s about community and impact,” Liggins said. “With ONE Voyage and our partnership with UNCF, we’re expanding that impact and investing in the next generation of leaders.”

Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer for UNCF, shares this enthusiasm for community empowerment. “This partnership demonstrates the power of education and helps to transform lives,” Jenkins noted. “We’re honored to join Urban One in this next chapter of ONE Voyage, continuing the legacy of giving back and creating pathways for HBCU students to not only succeed—but lead.”



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Setting Sail in 2026

To elevate the journey, Urban One is teaming up with Virgin Voyages. The 2026 ONE Voyage will sail aboard the stunning Resilient Lady, offering a modern and luxurious experience tailored to your needs.

Mark your calendars for October 26 to November 1, 2026. The ship departs from Miami and makes beautiful stops in Nassau, Bahamas, and the Beach Club at Bimini. Award-winning syndicated radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley will host the festivities, ensuring a trip filled with laughter and positive energy.

Join Our Community on the Water

You can help write the next chapter of this incredible legacy. By securing your cabin, you treat yourself to an unforgettable cultural event and invest directly in HBCU students. UNCF will receive and regrant all charitable contributions from this initiative. Head over to ovexperience.com to reserve your spot, celebrate diversity, and keep this powerful legacy alive.

Click here for the official press release

Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues “Party with a Purpose” Legacy with UNCF Partnership was originally published on blackamericaweb.com