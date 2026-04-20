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He Spent Her Wedding Money… Would You Still Say “I Do”?

Published on April 20, 2026

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African Couple Wedding
Source: Yuri Arcurs / Getty

Alright y’all, come into the break room real quick because I need some honest opinions on this one…

So we were just talking about this situation I saw, and I’m trying to figure out if I’m trippin… or if this is really as wild as it sounds. This woman says she and her fiancé are planning a wedding for December. They agreed to go 50/50, cool… teamwork, partnership, all of that. She’s been locked in, saving her money, doing her part—and not only that, she trusted this man enough to actually hold her savings for her. Now pause right there… because that already requires a certain level of trust.

But here’s where everything takes a turn. He went and used ALL of her savings… for his business. And yes, he mentioned he needed money… but what he didn’t say was, “Hey, I’m about to take everything you gave me and use it.” That part? He left out. So now she’s sitting there like… wait a minute… you didn’t just spend money, you played with our future. And I’m not gonna lie to y’all—that’s not just a financial issue. That’s a trust issue. Because marriage is built on trust. If I can’t trust you with something as serious as money we BOTH agreed was for our wedding… how am I supposed to trust you with bigger decisions down the line? A house? Kids? Life in general?

Like let’s really talk about it—if he made that decision without fully being honest now… what else is he capable of doing later? Now I get it… relationships aren’t perfect. People make mistakes. Businesses need funding. Life happens. But there’s a difference between making a tough decision together… and making a decision for somebody. So here’s the real question…

Do you stay, work through it, rebuild that trust… and still walk down that aisle? Or is this one of those red flags that you just can’t ignore? Because for me… I don’t know if I can say “I do” to somebody I can’t fully trust. But maybe I’m trippin. What would YOU do?

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