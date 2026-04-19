Cruise Line Liable in $300K Overserving Case

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A cruise line was held responsible for a serious injury sustained by a 45-year-old neonatal nurse from California. The incident, which was supposed to be a relaxing getaway, turned into a courtroom headline.

During a trip aboard the Carnival Radiance in early 2024, the nurse was reportedly served 14 tequila shots over an 8.5-hour period—approximately one every 30 minutes. Despite obvious signs of intoxication, the staff continued serving her alcohol without intervention or any attempt to slow down the pace.

The consequences of this decision were severe. At some point during the night, the nurse fell down a staircase on the ship, resulting in significant injuries, including a possible traumatic brain injury. What began as a vacation quickly transformed into a battle for recovery and accountability.

Fast forward to April 2026, when a federal jury in Miami delivered its verdict. The cruise line was found 60% responsible for the incident, while the remaining fault was attributed to the passenger. Despite this, the jury awarded the nurse $300,000 in damages for pain, suffering, and emotional distress—a sum exceeding her initial legal request.