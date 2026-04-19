Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

Cruise Line Liable in $300K Overserving Case

A cruise line was held responsible for a serious injury sustained by a 45-year-old neonatal nurse from California. The incident,

Published on April 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cruise ship.
Source: MyLoupe / Getty

A cruise line was held responsible for a serious injury sustained by a 45-year-old neonatal nurse from California. The incident, which was supposed to be a relaxing getaway, turned into a courtroom headline.

During a trip aboard the Carnival Radiance in early 2024, the nurse was reportedly served 14 tequila shots over an 8.5-hour period—approximately one every 30 minutes. Despite obvious signs of intoxication, the staff continued serving her alcohol without intervention or any attempt to slow down the pace.

The consequences of this decision were severe. At some point during the night, the nurse fell down a staircase on the ship, resulting in significant injuries, including a possible traumatic brain injury. What began as a vacation quickly transformed into a battle for recovery and accountability.

Fast forward to April 2026, when a federal jury in Miami delivered its verdict. The cruise line was found 60% responsible for the incident, while the remaining fault was attributed to the passenger. Despite this, the jury awarded the nurse $300,000 in damages for pain, suffering, and emotional distress—a sum exceeding her initial legal request.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

President Trump Delivers Remarks In Las Vegas

New York Native Donald Trump Clowned After Claiming He's Never Heard of "Corner Stores" Before

Hip-Hop Wired
WrestleMania After Dark Las Vegas Hall Of Fame Featuring Metro Boomin

Sneako Catches Fade On NYC Sidewalk, Web Rejoices

Hip-Hop Wired
US-CINEMA-FILM-CONVENTION-DISNEY

Marvel Previews Trailer To ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ At CinemaCon, The Public Awaits Their Turn

Hip-Hop Wired
Claudia Sheinbaum Daily Morning Briefing

Mexico Unveils Universal Healthcare, Contrasts Trump's Aims

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Wu-Tang Clan in concert
Keisha Nicole Show  |  Keisha Nicole

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Big Wins… and Even Bigger Snubs

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

Passport from the United States of America
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

New Passport Changes Could Impact Your 2026 Travel Plans

Houston Comets
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

It’s Official: Houston Comets Return to WNBA in 2027!

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close