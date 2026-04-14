Listen Live
Close
Keisha Nicole Show

Should Kids Pay Rent at Home? Keisha Nicole Weighs In!

Published on April 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keisha Nicole Show
Source: Keisha Nicole Show / The Breakroom

Listen… this conversation right here got the internet in a chokehold. A young woman went viral saying she refuses to pay her parents rent after they asked for $700 a month to stay at home — and baby, the comments are not holding back. Some people are saying she’s entitled, others are like “that’s still your child, why are you charging them?” And honestly… I see both sides, but let me tell you where I stand.

For me personally, I stayed at my mom’s house until I was about 25. Now my mom will tell you — she tried to charge me rent but at the time, I just wasn’t in a position to do that. And instead of forcing it, she allowed me the space to get myself together, get stable, and build something before stepping out on my own. And that’s something I’ll never forget. In a lot of cultures, that’s actually normal — kids stay home, stack their money, and leave when they’re truly ready. It’s not about being lazy, it’s about being set up.

Now I’m not saying parents are wrong for charging rent — because for some families, that’s how you teach responsibility and structure. But I do think there’s a balance. If your child is working toward something, trying to build, trying to get ahead… sometimes the best support isn’t a bill, it’s a foundation. Because once they’re out in the real world, trust me… them bills not going nowhere. So what y’all think? Are parents wrong for charging rent… or is it part of the lesson?

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Celebrities Visit Good Day New York - December 30, 2025

Remy Ma Hits At Papoose & Clareesa Shields On "W.Y.F.L." Track

Hip-Hop Wired
Ida B. Wells

Education Secretary Linda McMahon Posts Inaccurate Ida B. Wells Photo

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks

Pregnant Latto Shows Out At Mariah The Scientist’s Atlanta Show

Hip-Hop Wired

Blasphemy 101: Donald Trump Infuriates MAGA Base After Posting Photo of Himself As Jesus & Slamming Pope Leo

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Houston Gamblers
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win A Family Pack of Houston Gamblers Tickets vs. Louisville Kings!

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

Houston Comets
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

It’s Official: Houston Comets Return to WNBA in 2027!

Nine Wounded As Man Opens Fire At Houston Strip Mall
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Night Out Turns Violent in Upper Kirby Shooting

Lizzo
Music  |  Bennett Koffa

Lizzo Proves the Doubters Wrong with a Powerful Rodeo Performance

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close