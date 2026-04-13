Lawsuit Alleges Ice Spice Refused To Pay Company $20K For Custom Wigs

The "Big Guy" rapper allegedly refused to pay $20,000 for the 25 custom wigs she ordered from The Bella Brand, didn't take the order, and slammed the brand on social media, and is now facing a deposition.

The Bella Brand is suing Ice Spice for breach of contract and seeking $400K in compensatory and punitive damages from the Hip-Hop superstar.

Gilbert Flores / Ice Spice

According to court docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Ice Spice allegedly didn’t pony up the cash for some custom wigs, and the company is looking for their coins.

The “Big Guy” rapper allegedly refused to pay $20,000 for the 25 custom wigs she ordered from The Bella Brand, didn’t take the order, and slammed the brand on social media, and is now facing a deposition.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

The legal drama started in 2025 when Spice was first slapped with the suit for allegedly reneging on a discounted $20,000 deal for the 25 custom-made wigs.



The docs say Spice signed a contract for Alexis to create the one-of-a-kind wigs, but Thee Bella Brand claims Spice didn’t make good on her promise to pay or take delivery of the wigs … and then went on to tarnish the reputation of Alexis and her wigs on social media when things went awry between them.

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What’s more, the lawsuit claims the lies spread by Spice and her team caused major reputational damage to Alexis that cost her thousands of dollars after she temporarily lost a repeat celebrity customer.

According to the celebrity gossip site, The Bella Brand is suing Ice Spice for breach of contract and seeking $400K in compensatory and punitive damages from the Hip-Hop superstar.

The company’s attorney, Justin Mungai, of ChaudhryLaw, told TMZ Hip Hop that the deposition date is scheduled for late April, but also says that it could change due to scheduling conflicts.

In a statement to the website, Mungai said, “This is what entitlement looks like. Fame is not immunity from the law. Ice Spice will be held accountable.”



Ice Spice did not respond when reached out to for comment.

Lawsuit Alleges Ice Spice Refused To Pay Company $20K For Custom Wigs was originally published on hiphopwired.com