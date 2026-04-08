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14 Black Celebrities and Their Pets You Did Not Know About

a lot of your favorite stars are just like us especially when it comes to their love for pets. From dogs and cats to some unexpected companions, here are 15 Black celebrities and their pets that ..

Published on April 8, 2026

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  • Black celebrities own a variety of pets, from dogs and cats to more unexpected animals.
  • Celebs often share wholesome moments with their pets on social media, showcasing their relatable side.
  • Pets help ground famous stars, reminding fans that even the most glamorous have a human side.
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14 Black Celebrities and Their Pets You Did Not Know About

When it comes to celebrities, we usually see the glitz, the red carpets, and the headlines. But behind the scenes, a lot of your favorite stars are just like us especially when it comes to their love for pets.

From dogs and cats to some unexpected companions, here are 15 Black celebrities and their pets that might surprise you.

1. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan is a proud dog mom and often shows love to her French Bulldogs. They have become fan favorites across her social media.

2. Snoop Dogg

This one makes perfect sense. Snoop has always had a love for dogs and has owned several over the years, living up to his name in real life.

3. Zendaya

Zendaya has a small schnauzer named Noon who has popped up in interviews and online moments with fans.

4. Chris Brown

Chris Brown has owned multiple pets including exotic animals and dogs, showing off his love for animals throughout the years.

5. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart frequently shares moments with his dogs, often adding humor to his posts just like his stand up routines.

6. Rihanna

Rihanna once had a dog named Oliver who became a whole personality on Instagram before mysteriously disappearing from the spotlight.

7. Drake

Drake has been seen with multiple dogs over the years, including his adopted canine companions that live a luxury lifestyle.

8. Serena Williams

Serena has had several dogs throughout her career and treats them like family, even bringing them into her business world at times.

9. Will Smith

Will Smith and his family have owned Rottweilers, showing their love for strong and loyal breeds.

10. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji is known for her adorable dog K Ball, who has made appearances across her social platforms.

11. Doja Cat

Despite her name, Doja Cat has shown love for both cats and dogs, embracing the irony in the best way.

12. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B Jordan is known for his cane corso dogs, which match his strong and disciplined image.

13. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share their family life with their dogs, often posting wholesome moments online.

14. Offset

Offset has shown off his love for animals with his pet dog and has also been known to have exotic pets in the past, giving fans a glimpse into his lifestyle beyond music.

Celebrities might live larger than life, but their love for pets keeps them grounded just like the rest of us.

Whether it is a loyal dog, a chill cat, or something more unexpected, these stars show that companionship goes beyond fame.

And honestly… seeing your favorite artist or actor with their pet might be the most relatable thing about them.

RELATED: Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

14 Black Celebrities and Their Pets You Did Not Know About was originally published on hot1009.com

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