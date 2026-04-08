Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

T.I. Secures Gold Record With “Let ‘EM Know”

Hip-hop veteran T.I. is adding another major accomplishment to his legendary career, as his latest single “Let ’Em Know” has officially been certified

Published on April 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TI Houston
Source: General / Radio One Digital

Hip-hop veteran T.I. is adding another major accomplishment to his legendary career, as his latest single “Let ’Em Know” has officially been certified Gold.

The track has surpassed 500,000 units sold, earning the certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, marking another strong milestone for the Atlanta rapper.

“Let ’Em Know” serves as the lead single from T.I.’s upcoming album Kill the King, and has been gaining steady traction across streaming platforms and social media since its release.

The achievement comes at a key moment as T.I. prepares for a new project rollout. With momentum building, the Gold certification shows that the veteran rapper still has strong influence in today’s hip-hop landscape.

As anticipation grows for the album, “Let ’Em Know” is setting the tone for what fans expect to be another major chapter in T.I.’s career.

Related Tags

Atlanta Radio One

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party

Aubrey O’Day Claps Back At Trolls Over Kanye West Concert Appearance

Hip-Hop Wired
"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Quavo Appears To Send Prayers To Offset After Shooting News

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Briefing Iran 4/6/26

Department Of War Staff Reframed As Department of War Crimes By Troops

Hip-Hop Wired
Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event

Offset Shot Near Florida Casino, Lil Tjay Reportedly Also Shot

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Family Day in the Park_DL (with Sponsors)
Events  |  J. Bachelor

18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

Lizzo
Music  |  Bennett Koffa

Lizzo Proves the Doubters Wrong with a Powerful Rodeo Performance

Lizzo
Good Morning H-Town  |  Bennett Koffa

New Music Friday: Fresh Drops You Need to Hear This Week

2019 Frank Ski Celebrity Wine Tasting & Live Auction
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Ludacris Set to Headline Houston Gamblers Home Opener

Box Live Events
Lifestyle  |  Bennett Koffa

Inside Kendrick Sampson’s R&B Jam Birthday Bringing Community Together in Houston

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close