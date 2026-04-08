T.I. Secures Gold Record With “Let ‘EM Know”

Source: General / Radio One Digital

Hip-hop veteran T.I. is adding another major accomplishment to his legendary career, as his latest single “Let ’Em Know” has officially been certified Gold.

The track has surpassed 500,000 units sold, earning the certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, marking another strong milestone for the Atlanta rapper.

“Let ’Em Know” serves as the lead single from T.I.’s upcoming album Kill the King, and has been gaining steady traction across streaming platforms and social media since its release.

The achievement comes at a key moment as T.I. prepares for a new project rollout. With momentum building, the Gold certification shows that the veteran rapper still has strong influence in today’s hip-hop landscape.

As anticipation grows for the album, “Let ’Em Know” is setting the tone for what fans expect to be another major chapter in T.I.’s career.