Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Suge Knight, Death Row Records founder and one of the most daunting names in hip-hop, is releasing a story of his life in his memoir Your Pain Is My Joy.

According to the press release, the book “takes readers on an unflinching ride through Suge’s Compton neighborhood to the peak of the gangsta rap era, when the streets and the music business mixed freely.”

The memoir gives fans a sneak peek of his rise as the Death Row Records executive who brought in iconic rap names like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur into superstardom.

“I have listened to people try and rewrite history for years. Your Pain Is My Joy isn’t an apology or an excuse: It’s my truth about Tupac, Death Row, and my life. After you read this book, your question marks will turn into periods,” Knight said.

The book won’t shy away from controversy, and will address rumors including dangling Vanilla Ice over a balcony, and his “blow-out brawls” with longtime rival Sean “Diddy” Combs of Bad Boy Records. The memoir also plans to revist the East Coast, West Coast hip-hop beef and the night when rapper Tupac was gunned down in Las Vegas in 1996, leading to his death.

According to VIBE, Knight wrote his memoir while serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter.

Your Pain Is My Joy is set to publish on August 4 by the Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books.

Suge Knight To Release Memoir Detailing Death Row, Tupac's Murder & More was originally published on hiphopnc.com