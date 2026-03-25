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Sleep in Economy: United Launches Convertible Bed Seats

United Airlines is upgrading the economy-class experience with a new seating option called the United Relax Row, which allows

Published on March 25, 2026

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Serene woman sleeping in bed
Source: Hero Images / Getty

United Airlines is upgrading the economy-class experience with a new seating option called the United Relax Row, which allows passengers to convert a row of economy seats into a bed-like surface on select international flights beginning in 2027.

The Relax Row features three adjacent economy seats that fold into a flat, couch-style sleeping area after takeoff using adjustable leg rests. This design gives travelers more comfort on long-haul flights without the business-class price.

Passengers in the Relax Row will enjoy a mattress pad, blanket, extra pillows, and, for families, travel kits with plush toys, creating a more comfortable and restful journey. United plans to equip more than 200 Boeing 787 and 777 jets with this feature by 2030, with up to 12 Relax Rows per wide-body aircraft.

The new seating is ideal for families, couples, and solo travelers seeking extra space and rest, making it the first convertible bed option in economy among North American airlines.

While pricing and routes have not yet been announced, United’s Relax Row promises to make long-haul economy travel much more comfortable, transforming what was once a cramped experience into a relaxing journey

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