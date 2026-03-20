Source: Prince Williams / Getty Latto’s Journey From The Rap Game to Pregnancy News Before the platinum records, viral hits, and chart-topping success, Latto was first introduced to the world as a teenager with something to prove. Fans met her on The Rap Game, where she competed under the name “Miss Mulatto.” From the very beginning, she stood out as confident, sharp, and already carrying herself like a star. Week after week, she proved she wasn’t just competing, but she was building a foundation. By the end of the season, she walked away as the winner, marking the first major milestone in her career. But that moment was only the start.



From Miss Mulatto to Latto As her career began to take shape, so did her identity. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. After the show, she dropped “Miss” and began performing as Mulatto, signaling her transition from reality TV standout to serious artist. With growing visibility came growing conversations, and as her platform expanded, so did her awareness of how she wanted to be represented.



In 2021, she made a defining decision and decided to reintroduce herself to the world as Latto. The name change wasn’t just cosmetic. It represented growth, intention, and a clear shift into a new era. It showed that she wasn’t afraid to evolve publicly and take control of her narrative as she stepped further into the spotlight.



Building a Mainstream Moment Latto didn’t rely on her reality TV win, she built her career from the ground up. Through independent releases, consistent drops, and a strong presence in Atlanta’s rap scene, she steadily gained traction. Songs like “B*tch From Da Souf” introduced her to a wider audience, while “Big Energy” solidified her as a mainstream force. With each release, she became more polished, more confident, and more intentional about her sound and image.



The Big Mama Era

In recent years, fans have started referring to this version of Latto as her “Big Mama” era. This era feels different. It’s less about proving herself and more about owning her space. Whether it’s her music, performances, or public presence, Latto has stepped into a version of herself that feels fully realized. And now, that evolution is continuing in a major way.

A New Chapter: Pregnancy Announcement

Latto shocked fans with the announcement of her pregnancy, marking a powerful new chapter in her life. The moment quickly sparked conversations across social media, with many fans reflecting on just how far she’s come. For those who watched her on The Rap Game, this feels like a full-circle moment—seeing her grow from a young competitor into a woman stepping into motherhood while at the height of her career.