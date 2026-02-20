You OK, Willie Ray? Ray J Denies Faking Bizarre Bloody-Eyed Performance, Tells Fans 'Forget What You Hear'

Who are you going to believe, Ray J and his bleeding eyes? The singer is slamming claims that he faked the medical emergency at his Valentine’s Day show after a photographer called cap on the capillary chicanery. “Forget what you’re hearing,” Ray told fans.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

While onstage in Shreveport, La., bright red streams flowed from under his black sunglasses. Rather than stop the show for what seems like an obvious and shocking medical emergency, Ray J continued the show and hugging the audience as if nothing happened.

The disturbing clips went viral, sparking speculation and debates about whether it was yet another Ray J stunt. In another clip, he shut down Bobby V’s comment that he’s “sick.” He also took his shirt off to reveal a heart monitor and dressing on his chest, with what looked like more blood dripping.

“Don’t do that! Hey, y’all, we’re perfectly fine. Nobody’s sick. Look at me!” Ray J claimed. However, shortly before the performance, he posted on Facebook: “I’m putting my life on the line for this show.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, photographer Tommy Nard II spoke out to say the incident was all theatrics. Nard provided footage that appears to show Ray J lying on his back onstage and applying “fake blood” to his eyes before before he continued to perform. “He loves the camera. He loves the attention. Anybody that knows him, it’s all theatrical,” Nard said.

On Thursday, Feb. 19, Ray J issued a statement on Facebook that appeared to reassure his confused and concerned fans that the incident was real, but he’s good to go back on the road.

“I’m on my way to Atlanta, then I’m on my way to L.A.,” he said, thanking Shreveport for its support. “Forget what they’re talking about. Forget what you’re hearing,” he continued, seemingly responding to Nard’s “fake blood” allegations.

He made no mention of medical treatment or follow-up, and looked like his normal self.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Princess Love also spoke out in her ex’s defense to claim “it wasn’t fake.”

Check out Ray J’s explanation for the photographer putting him on bloody blast and the update about a stolen medical device after the flip!