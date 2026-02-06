Listen Live
Prime Time in America: The Olympics Begin Tonight

The Parade of Nations, the arrival of Team USA, and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron will headline a night designed to kick off two unforgettable weeks of competition.

Published on February 6, 2026

As the sun sets across the the country and living rooms glow with anticipation, the Olympic Opening Ceremony is set to light up screens across the United States tonight, bringing the world together in one sweeping celebration of sport, culture, and human possibility. The spectacle begins this evening, turning an ordinary night into a global event watched by millions.

Tonight’s broadcast marks the official start of the Olympic Games, a moment that always feels bigger than sports. It’s about nations gathering under one banner of peace and competition, about stories that begin long before the first medal is won. From small towns to major cities across the U.S., families will gather on couches, athletes will watch from dorm rooms and training centers, and fans will tune in with that familiar sense of wonder that only the Olympics can deliver.

Opening Ceremony - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 0
Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

The ceremony itself promises to be a visual feast — blending tradition, modern artistry, and the energy of a host nation welcoming the world. Expect dramatic lighting, sweeping music, and performances that reflect both national pride and global unity. The Parade of Nations will once again be one of the most emotional moments of the night, as athletes march behind their flags after years of sacrifice, setbacks, and relentless training. For many, just walking into the stadium is already a victory.

Team USA’s entrance will be a highlight for American viewers, especially for those watching live in the Central Time Zone. It’s the moment when red, white, and blue fills the screen and reminds fans why these Games matter so much back home. Every athlete represents not just their country, but thousands of unseen hours of work.

And then comes the moment everyone waits for: the lighting of the Olympic flame. When that fire is finally lit, tonight stops being just another evening. It becomes the start of a new chapter—two weeks of drama, triumph, heartbreak, and unforgettable performances.

For Central Time viewers, this isn’t just a ceremony. It’s the beginning of something special. Tonight, the world comes together—and the Olympics officially begin.

