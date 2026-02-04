DJ Young Slade, Son of Lil Jon, Reported Missing in Milton, Georgia

Rob Guerero <radiog979@gmail.com> 11:25 AM (2 hours ago) to me

MILTON, Ga. — Police in north Fulton County are searching for DJ Young Slade, the son of award-winning rapper and producer Lil Jon, after he was reported missing early Tuesday morning.

The Milton Police Department issued a missing persons alert Feb. 3 for 27-year-old Nathan Murray Smith, who performs under the name DJ Young Slade. Officers say Smith was last seen around 6 a.m. at his residence on Baldwin Drive in Milton, a quiet residential area near Mayfield Lake.

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

According to police, Smith suddenly ran out of the house and has not been seen since. Investigators say he may have been naked at the time and was not carrying any personal belongings, including a phone, wallet or shoes. His sudden departure and lack of supplies have raised serious concerns for his safety.

Smith is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with short black hair. He also has a distinctive tattoo of lips on his right collarbone, which police say could help identify him.

Later Tuesday morning, officers and search teams were seen focusing their efforts near Mayfield Lake, which runs along Baldwin Drive. While police have not confirmed whether the lake is directly connected to Smith’s disappearance, the presence of emergency personnel in the area suggested a widening search effort as authorities try to track his movements after he left the home.

Family members and friends are said to be extremely worried, as Smith’s behavior was described as out of character. As the son of Lil Jon — a Grammy-winning rapper and producer known for hits like Yeah! and Get Low — Smith has largely kept a lower public profile, working behind the scenes as a DJ and in music production.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Smith or has information about his whereabouts to contact the Milton Police Department immediately. As the investigation continues, authorities say every tip matters in the critical early hours of a missing persons case.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.