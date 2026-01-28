“2027 Is a Wrap”: Ray J Delivers Chilling Health Update

Ray J is sounding the alarm on his health in a way that has deeply concerned fans and peers alike. The singer, entrepreneur and reality TV star took to social media this week to deliver a stark message following a recent hospitalization, claiming doctors have warned him he may not live to see 2027.

In the emotional video, Ray J spoke candidly about his condition, telling fans point-blank, “2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” while making a throat-slashing gesture that underscored the gravity of his words. When a friend attempted to reassure him and urged him to stay positive, Ray J pushed back, insisting the prognosis came directly from medical professionals.

The 44-year-old has long been open about his health struggles, particularly issues related to his heart. Ray J revealed that years of heavy drinking and partying have taken a devastating toll, admitting his heart is now operating at just 25 percent capacity. He described nights of downing multiple bottles of alcohol, saying he once felt invincible — a mindset he now believes has led to irreversible damage. According to Ray J, that lifestyle has essentially turned his heart “black,” a phrase that captured the seriousness of his condition and the regret he now carries.

In a sign of both desperation and determination, Ray J announced plans to travel to Haiti within the next two weeks in hopes of finding an alternative treatment that could extend his life. The decision raised eyebrows given the country’s ongoing political instability and the U.S. State Department’s warning advising Americans not to travel there. Still, Ray J suggested he has little left to lose and is willing to try anything that offers hope.

The singer also took a moment to express gratitude toward his family, giving heartfelt shout-outs to his parents and his sister, Grammy-winning singer Brandy. Ray J revealed Brandy has been helping support him financially, including covering his bills during this difficult time.

Ray J’s comments come just weeks after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas with severe pneumonia and heart pain — a frightening episode that echoes a similar hospitalization four years ago when pneumonia left him reliant on oxygen. As fans react with shock and concern, many are hoping Ray J’s dire warning becomes a turning point rather than a final chapter.