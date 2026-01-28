Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Are Your Hormones Out of Whack? It Might Be Perimenopause

Published on January 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A tanned nurse is caring for a patient standing on a black background.
Source: Eakarat Buanoi / Getty

Let’s talk, ladies — because if you’ve been feeling off lately and can’t quite put your finger on why, you’re not crazy. A lot of women are dealing with things like gut issues, acne out of nowhere, trouble sleeping, weight gain, joint pain, and even a low sex drive — and nobody ever told us these could be signs of perimenopause. Yes, that stage before menopause that can start as early as your 30s. Rachel Brown, a nurse practitioner and owner of Vida Aesthetics and Wellness here in Houston, explains that this is when communication between your brain and ovaries starts getting a little choppy, causing your hormones to fluctuate. And the wild part? Your cycles can still be regular, so doctors may overlook it or chalk it up to stress, aging, or “just being a woman.”

At Vida Aesthetics and Wellness, the approach isn’t about slapping a temporary fix on the problem. Rachel and her team look at the whole picture. They start with full lab panels — checking hormones, thyroid function, and micronutrients like vitamin D and B12, because deficiencies there can mimic perimenopause symptoms. When those things are optimized, a lot of women start feeling like themselves again — sometimes even reducing the need for anxiety or depression meds. They also use peptides, which are small proteins that tell your body what to do. You’ve probably heard of GLP-1 peptides for weight loss, but there’s also GHK, which helps boost collagen and skin health. It’s targeted care, not guesswork.

And let’s talk about libido — because nobody likes whispering about that part. If low desire or sensitivity is the issue, hormone balance (including testosterone) is usually step one. But there are also peptides like PT-141 and treatments like PRF “O-shots” that help improve sensitivity and pleasure. Rachel’s philosophy is simple: everyone’s body is different, so treatment should be too. By combining hormone therapy, medical weight loss, and peptides, Vida Aesthetics and Wellness helps women stop feeling dismissed and start feeling good again — inside and out.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Border Patrol operating in Minneapolis

Gregory Bovino Reportedly Demoted In Wake Of Minnesota Shootings, DHS Says Otherwise

Hip-Hop Wired
AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Cardi B Under Fire For Cursing At 4-Year-Old Over NFL Pick

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

Travis Scott Makes Surprise Appearance In Latest Trailer To Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Hip-Hop Wired
Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Warming Center
News  |  J. Bachelor

Stay Safe, H-Town: A List of Houston-Area Warming Centers

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

News  |  Weso

Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

6 Items
Posted On The Corner  |  Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: MoneyBagg Yo Gives Back and More

A worker in a red hard hat leans over to open and inspect a round manhole, peering into the underground shaft of a septic tank
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Man Trapped in Houston Sewer Rescued After Several Days

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close