Eight Years Later, A$AP Rocky Reclaims His Spot on Billboard

A$AP Rocky is back where he belongs. With his latest project climbing to the top of Billboard, the Harlem star just stamped his comeback era loud and clear.

Published on January 27, 2026

A$AP Rocky is officially back on top of the music world. After an eight-year wait between full studio albums, Rocky’s fourth studio project, Don’t Be Dumb, made a stunning return to the forefront of the charts by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart — marking his third career chart-topping album and his first No. 1 in over a decade.

Released on January 16, 2026, Don’t Be Dumb earned 123,000 equivalent album units in its first week — a figure driven primarily by streaming activity, which included a massive number of on-demand streams across major platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. The strong debut underscores Rocky’s enduring popularity and his ability to connect with both longtime fans and a new generation of listeners who have grown up in the streaming era.

Celebrations for this achievement spilled over into pop culture. Rihanna — the global superstar, partner, and mother of their children — took to social media to proudly congratulate Rocky, joyfully proclaiming that her “baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 album.” Her reaction added a personal and viral angle to what was already a triumphant week for the Harlem artist.

This chart achievement places Rocky alongside other major acts dominating Billboard charts this year and highlights his evolution as an artist. Unlike his earlier albums, Don’t Be Dumb blends experimental hip-hop with trap and psychedelic influences, featuring collaborations with a wide array of artists and producers that push his sound forward while honoring his roots.

A$AP Rocky’s ascent to No. 1 also sets the stage for the next chapter in his career: a world tour to support the album, scheduled to hit North America, Europe, and beyond. Rocking arenas and festivals from spring through fall, this tour promises to bring the Don’t Be Dumb era to life on the stage after its explosive chart debut.

In a musical landscape that’s constantly evolving, Rocky’s return to the top of the Billboard chart proves that his creative vision still resonates — an artist capable of reinventing himself while staying true to the swagger, style, and introspection that first made him a hip-hop icon.

