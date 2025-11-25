Listen Live
Food & Drink

A List of Turkey Giveaways in the Houston Area

Published on November 25, 2025

The holiday season is all about the spirit of giving, a time when communities come together to support, uplift, and share with one another. In Houston, that generosity shines even brighter as many organizations, churches, and local groups host turkey giveaways to ensure families have what they need for a warm and joyful Thanksgiving meal. These events not only provide food, but also bring people together, reminding us that compassion, unity, and kindness are at the heart of the holidays.

Scroll below for a list of local turkey giveaways in the Houston area.

RED ROOSTER

Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway 2025
Source: Red Rooster / General

Date: November 25, 2025

Address: 13334 Almeda Road

Time: 11am

TEDDI TUESDAY

Teddi Tuesday
Source: Teddi Tuesday / General

Date: November 25, 2025

Address: 8390 Westheimer Rd

Time: 10 AM – 12 PM

SILVERLAKE CHURCH

Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway 2025
Source: Silverlake Church / General

Date: November 25, 2025

Address: 1865 Cullen Blvd. Pearland, TX

Time: 9 AM – 1 PM

