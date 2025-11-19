Listen Live
Drake Seemingly Shades Serena Williams On Social Media Post

Drake Seemingly Shades Serena Williams After Fan Calls Sexyy Red An Upgrade

Drake may have thrown some shade at one of his old flames.

Published on November 19, 2025

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

The Boy was posted up with Sexyy Red on the tennis court, working on his game. They snapped a flick together, and he captioned it, “I said tennis lesson she said where’s the bracelet or the necklace.” Trolls online quickly chimed in, but one comment stood out: “Serena Williams upgrade.”

In true Drizzy fashion, he liked the comments. SMH…

Some believe that like was deeper than it seems, considering Serena, the legendary tennis player, and the OVO rapper had a thing year ago. During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance, Serena made an appearance. Not only did she come out, she danced to “Not Like Us,” which the internet immediately took as a shot at her old boo. Shortly after the performance, she cleared the rumors and denied any ill intent: “I would never do that, and it was sad that anyone would ever think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him.”

Following Kendrick’s win in the beef, a wave of “leaked” Drake videos hit the internet. One clip stood out: Drake was working on the song “Too Good.” In the video, Drizzy is talking with his mom, where he admits the song was inspired by Serena. His mom jokingly mentions that Serena has a new man, and Drake replies, “I don’t know, Mom.”

