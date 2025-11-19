Listen Live
[VIDEO] Juvenile & Mannie Fresh Debut 'Still 400' Podcast

[VIDEO] Juvenile & Mannie Fresh Debut ‘Still 400’ Podcast with 85 South

Published on November 19, 2025

Still 400 Podcast
Source: Still 400 Podcast / Breakbeat

New Orleans legends Juvenile and Mannie Fresh are teaming up for a new venture that carries that same spirit of authenticity and cultural pride: Their upcoming podcast, “Still 400,” which comes on the heels of one of the most watched events in recent music history, the monumental  Cash Money Records and No Limit Records VERZUZ battle that pulled in a record 8.4 million live viewers worldwide. 

“Everybody got a podcast now, but not everybody got our story,” Juvenile said. “The South been setting trends for years. Music, slang, culture—but a lot of times we don’t get to tell it our way. Still 400 is about giving the South its flowers and making sure our voice stays just as loud as our music.”

Filmed in Houston, Texas, Still 400 brings together the humor, honesty, and soul that defined Cash Money’s golden era while expanding the conversation to celebrate all aspects of hip-hop culture. The show promises “real talk and good energy,” with early guests including Southern icons Bun B, The 85 South Crew and more.

