Listen Live
Close
Books

Reshona Landfair's New Memoir Reveals R. Kelly's Abuse

Reshona Landfair’s New Memoir Reveals R. Kelly’s Abuse & Reclaiming Her Life

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lifetime Presents A Screening Of "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning"

Reshona Landfair, a woman whose testimony contributed to the conviction of R. Kelly, is releasing a memoir recounting her experience with the disgraced singer.

Landfair was known as “Jane Doe” and was the 14-year-old victim in the child pornography video that led to his sex-trafficking and abuse convictions. Her memoir, Who’s Watching Shorty?, recounts her life during the time that made Kelly’s abuse possible and how it has affected her life.

According to PEOPLE, the memoir outlines a pattern of abuse, “from her family members, music business executives, social services and law enforcement — of looking away when it came to Kelly.”

Who’s Watching Shorty? is Landfair’s brave and uplifting story he writes in second person, to address her younger self, offering lessons on how to heal, and her abuser, who she has worked hard to move past by starting a nonprofit to help young women like her,” a summary of the book said.

“I wrote this book because I want other young women to know that no matter what has been done to you, or what you have endured, it was not your fault,” Landfair says in a statement to PEOPLE. “Show yourself some grace and the healing will begin.”

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years at the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, NC after being convicted to multiple racketeering, sex trafficking, child pornography and several other charges between two trials in 2021 and 2022.

Who’s Watching Shorty? will release in Feb. 2026 and is available for presale wherever books are sold.

Reshona Landfair’s New Memoir Reveals R. Kelly’s Abuse & Reclaiming Her Life was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Florida

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2017

Fetty Wap Secures A Shorter Bid, Locks In New Release Date

Hip-Hop Wired
Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
News

Ex-Texans Player Kris Boyd in Critical Condition After NYC Shooting

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Social Media
Good Morning H-Town

Who You Got Blocked — And Why It’s More Than Just a Click

News

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Friends toasting with beer in a pub
Lifestyle

Club Nights vs. Club Days: What We’ve Lost When the Lights Came On

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close