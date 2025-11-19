Listen Live
Close
Music

Megan Thee Stallion vs. Milagro Cooper Trial: Defamation Case

Megan Thee Stallion vs. Milagro Cooper Trial: Defamation Case Begins Over AI Video

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Megan Thee Stallion
Source: Radio One / General

The courtroom in Miami has become the latest arena in one of hip-hop’s most contentious legal battles, as Megan Thee Stallion’s federal defamation trial against online commentator Milagro Cooper officially commenced on Monday, November 18. At the heart of the case is the rapper’s assertion that Cooper used her significant platform to relentlessly harass and discredit her following Megan’s courageous testimony against Tory Lanez in the 2020 shooting case.

Megan Thee Stallion is pursuing three powerful claims: defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and, critically, the promotion of an AI-altered sexual depiction. This third claim relies on a new 2024 Florida law that penalizes the knowing circulation of deepfake sexual content featuring identifiable people. Megan’s complaint highlights evidence that Cooper liked an explicit deepfake video of the rapper on X and then directed her audience, both on X and on her Stationhead channel, to view and circulate the damaging altered clip.

The trial proceedings began with the seating of nine jurors, who were vetted for any biases regarding the highly publicized Lanez conviction. These jurors are expected to review deposition footage from Tory Lanez himself, alongside video excerpts from other high-profile online commentators like Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks. Milagro Cooper took the stand as the first witness, where she admitted directing followers to the explicit AI video but defended her actions by claiming the video was already circulating and she was simply covering an independent story.

However, Cooper did acknowledge that she hoped her coverage would eventually earn her an exclusive interview with Lanez. With U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga denying an earlier motion to dismiss, the trial is now fully underway and is anticipated to run through the following Wednesday, potentially extending past the Thanksgiving holiday as Megan Thee Stallion fights for accountability and vindication.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Florida

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2017

Fetty Wap Secures A Shorter Bid, Locks In New Release Date

Hip-Hop Wired
Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
News

Ex-Texans Player Kris Boyd in Critical Condition After NYC Shooting

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Social Media
Good Morning H-Town

Who You Got Blocked — And Why It’s More Than Just a Click

News

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Friends toasting with beer in a pub
Lifestyle

Club Nights vs. Club Days: What We’ve Lost When the Lights Came On

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close