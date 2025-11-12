Belly Gang Turns Everyday White Tees into Viral “Brick” Merch Bundles
When it comes to creativity and hustle, Belly Gang continues to prove he’s in a league of his own.
During a recent sit-down with Bswift on Hot 100.9, the rising rap star broke down the story behind one of the most talked-about pieces of merch in hip-hop right now — his infamous “brick” bundles of white T-shirts.
What started as a simple love for clean, everyday fits turned into a viral marketing sensation that perfectly mirrors Belly Gang’s brand: authentic, bold, and rooted in street culture.
“I really just studied the game,” Belly Gang explained.
“I seen how artists drop merch — pictures of themselves on shirts, tour dates, all that. Then I started looking at YG and Yeezy. YG made clothes he’d actually wear. Yeezy kept it simple. I thought, what do I rock every day? White tees. That’s me.”
Belly Gang’s idea was to take something simple — the plain white T-shirt — and flip it into something that felt like the hustle he came from.
“I wear a new white tee every day,” he laughed. “By the time we make it to another city, I’m already changing into a fresh one. So I said, let’s make that the brand — wrap it up like a brick.”
The result? A merch bundle that looks like a block straight out the trap, priced at $100, and packaged with the same precision and detail you’d expect from a top-tier designer.
Fans went wild, sharing videos and photos of the bundles across social media, helping turn a clever concept into a full-blown viral moment.
“I wanted to make it cheap but look expensive,” Belly Gang said. “It’s fashion, but it’s also a mindset. It’s hustle and art mixed together.”
From shutting down highways for a music video to touring with Lil Wayne, Belly Gang has shown he’s not afraid to take risks.
But it’s moves like this — merging authenticity with innovation — that are setting him apart in today’s crowded rap scene.
