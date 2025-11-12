Listen Live
Belly Gang Turns Everyday White Tees into Viral “Brick” Merch Bundles

Published on November 12, 2025

Belly Gang Turns Everyday White Tees into Viral “Brick” Merch Bundles

When it comes to creativity and hustle, Belly Gang continues to prove he’s in a league of his own.

During a recent sit-down with Bswift on Hot 100.9, the rising rap star broke down the story behind one of the most talked-about pieces of merch in hip-hop right now — his infamous “brick” bundles of white T-shirts.

What started as a simple love for clean, everyday fits turned into a viral marketing sensation that perfectly mirrors Belly Gang’s brand: authentic, bold, and rooted in street culture.

“I really just studied the game,” Belly Gang explained.

“I seen how artists drop merch — pictures of themselves on shirts, tour dates, all that. Then I started looking at YG and Yeezy. YG made clothes he’d actually wear. Yeezy kept it simple. I thought, what do I rock every day? White tees. That’s me.”

Belly Gang’s idea was to take something simple — the plain white T-shirt — and flip it into something that felt like the hustle he came from.

“I wear a new white tee every day,” he laughed. “By the time we make it to another city, I’m already changing into a fresh one. So I said, let’s make that the brand — wrap it up like a brick.”

The result? A merch bundle that looks like a block straight out the trap, priced at $100, and packaged with the same precision and detail you’d expect from a top-tier designer.

Fans went wild, sharing videos and photos of the bundles across social media, helping turn a clever concept into a full-blown viral moment.

“I wanted to make it cheap but look expensive,” Belly Gang said. “It’s fashion, but it’s also a mindset. It’s hustle and art mixed together.”

From shutting down highways for a music video to touring with Lil Wayne, Belly Gang has shown he’s not afraid to take risks.

But it’s moves like this — merging authenticity with innovation — that are setting him apart in today’s crowded rap scene.

Stay locked to Hot 100.9, Indy’s #1 station for hip-hop and R&B, for more exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes stories from the culture’s next generation of stars.

Belly Gang Turns Everyday White Tees into Viral “Brick” Merch Bundles was originally published on hot1009.com

