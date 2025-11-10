Greg Abbott Sets Sights on Fourth Term As Governor

Source: The Austin American-Statesman/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially kicked off his campaign for a historic fourth term with a rally in Houston’s Fifth Ward, a city he described as feeling like a “homecoming.” The location holds personal significance for Abbott, who noted it is where his wife, Cecilia, was born and where he first entered public office.

Addressing a crowd of supporters, Abbott confidently referenced his past victories, saying, “We won Harris County then, and we are going to win Harris County again this election,” drawing enthusiastic cheers from attendees.

The governor used the event to spotlight what he described as Texas’ “record-breaking growth” under his leadership. Abbott emphasized that his campaign will continue to focus on lowering costs for Texas families, citing priorities including childcare, healthcare, housing, and property taxes.

Abbott’s announcement positions him to make history as the first Texas governor to seek a fourth consecutive term, setting the stage for a high-profile statewide race as he highlights his economic and family-centered agenda.