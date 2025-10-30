Listen Live
Crime

Houston’s Viral “Brick Lady” Found Guilty in GoFundMe Scam

Published on October 30, 2025

Roda Osman
Source: Roda Osman / Courtesy of Harris County Jail

In 2023, Roda Osman became a viral figure on social media after claiming she was attacked by a man who hit her in the head with a brick for refusing to give him her phone number. Her emotional video sparked outrage and sympathy online, with thousands of users rushing to donate to a GoFundMe campaign she created in the aftermath. That fundraiser ultimately brought in more than $42,000 in donations.

However, what began as a shocking story of gender-based violence soon unraveled into a case of deception. According to court records, Osman told police that she had been walking on September 3, 2023, when a stranger assaulted her without warning. But investigators later uncovered surveillance footage that painted a much different picture of what actually took place that day.

Authorities say the video showed Osman engaged in both a verbal and physical altercation with a man, during which she struck him in the face with an unknown object. The man responded by hitting her in the face: Not with a brick, but with what appeared to be a plastic water bottle. Prosecutors said Osman’s viral version of events left out those critical details and was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

On Wednesday, a jury found Osman guilty of theft for collecting funds under false pretenses. Instead of prison time, she was sentenced to 10 years of probation, 90 days in jail and a 10 year ban from social media.

The “brick lady” saga serves as a cautionary tale about the speed at which online narratives can spiral and the potential consequences of misinformation. What many initially saw as a tragic example of unprovoked violence turned out to be an elaborate lie—one that ultimately cost Osman her reputation and her freedom.

