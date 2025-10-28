Listen Live
Outkast & Portrait Coffee Launch "Stankonia" Coffee

Outkast & Portrait Coffee Launch Limited-Edition "Stankonia" Coffee

Published on October 28, 2025

2014 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s iconic 4th album, Stankonia, the legendary duo has teamed up with Atlanta’s Portrait Coffee for a special collaboration.

Launched last Friday (Oct. 24), Stankonia Coffee “pays tribute to the spirit of the album – funky, futuristic, and unapologetically Atlanta,” as reported by Sprudge.

The blend is a medium roast with coffee beans from Rwanda and Colombia, with notes of green apple, strawberry, and brown sugar. It is currently available for pre-order until October 28, along with other limited-edition items, including t-shirts, tote bags, and mugs.

“It’s an honor to collaborate with Atlanta legends Big Boi and André 3000,” says Aaron Fender, co-founder of Portrait Coffee. “This collaboration represents everything we love about Atlanta—originality, flavor, and community. When we set out to pour a new narrative, moments like this were beyond our wildest dreams.”

In addition, Portrait’s cafe on the West End will host a community celebration on October 30, including “Stankonia-inspired visuals, curated drinks, and Southern-inspired bites by Chef Jamal Makanjuola.”

Over the weekend, Portrait Coffee and Outkast will also host a series of community events, including a skating event at Cascade on Oct. 30 and a 25-tree planting event, “25 Trees for 25 Years of Stankonia,” with TreesATL and Hot 107.9 on Oct. 31 at the duo’s alma mater, Tri-Cities High School.

