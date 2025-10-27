Listen Live
H-Town! Slim Thug Exclusive Air Jordan 11 Debut

H-TOWN TAKEOVER: Slim Thug Exclusive “Icy Blue” Air Jordan 11s!

Published on October 27, 2025

Slim Thug
Source: General / Slim Thug

Houston, get ready to ride dirty in style! Legendary rapper Slim Thug just shut down ComplexCon 2025 by debuting an exclusive, city-inspired colorway: the Air Jordan 11 “H-Town.” This sneaker drop is a huge salute to the Jordan 11’s 30th anniversary and cements Slim Thug’s status as a key Jordan Brand ambassador right alongside Travis Scott.

The reveal was pure Boss Hogg, with Slim Thug rolling up to the event in a lowrider that was part of a massive, custom 16-wheeler truck display—the perfect entrance for a shoe inspired by the Bayou City’s iconic car and lowrider culture.

The “H-Town” AJ11 boasts a striking “icy blue” suede upper paired with a blue gum bottom. The most Houston-specific detail? The metallic chrome Jumpman logos, designed to mimic the flashy, custom rims seen cruising down the city’s streets.

This exclusive colorway wasn’t the only regional drop; Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby unveiled the “Mojave” AJXI, and streamer Duke Dennis debuted the “285” for Atlanta, making ComplexCon a national sneaker spectacle.

Mark your calendars! The “H-Town” Air Jordan 11s officially release on November 22, 2025, at select retailers. While you’re waiting to cop a pair, be sure to bump Slim Thug and Lil Keke’s new “Double Cup Pt. 2” album, perfect for stunting in your new J’s. The H-Town takeover is officially on!

Houston

