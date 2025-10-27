Listen Live
The 10 Candies Every Kid Wants For Halloween

Halloween is all about the candy! Costumes are fun, but let’s be honest — the real excitement comes from digging through that bagT

Published on October 27, 2025

Jolly Ranchers
Source: http://www.afrugalchick.com / http://www.afrugalchick.com

Halloween is all about the candy! Costumes are fun, but let’s be honest — the real excitement comes from digging through that bag at the end of the night. From fruity favorites to chocolate classics, here are the 10 candies every kid hopes to score while trick-or-treating.

The List:

  1. Jolly Ranchers – Sweet, colorful, and long-lasting — kids love these bold flavors that keep the Halloween vibes going all night.
  2. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups – The perfect mix of peanut butter and chocolate. Usually the first candy to disappear from the stash.
  3. Snickers – Packed with peanuts, caramel, and chocolate. A Halloween all-star that never disappoints.
  4. Skittles – Taste the rainbow! A fun, fruity favorite for every trick-or-treat bag.
  5. Twix – Crunchy cookie, smooth caramel, and chocolate. Whether you’re Team Left or Team Right, you can’t go wrong.
  6. Starburst – Chewy, colorful, and packed with flavor — and yes, everyone fights for the pink ones.
  7. Kit Kat – Snap, crunch, repeat. A must-have for chocolate lovers everywhere.
  8. M&M’s – Simple, classic, and always a winner. Easy to eat on the go between houses.
  9. Sour Patch Kids – First they’re sour, then they’re sweet — the perfect mix of tangy fun.
  10. Hershey’s Bars – Smooth, simple chocolate that’s been part of Halloween tradition for decades.

If you want to be the house every kid talks about, stock up on these treats. From chewy to chocolatey, these 10 candies guarantee smiles, sugar highs, and maybe a few trade negotiations at the end of the night. This Halloween, make sure your candy game is strong!

Halloween

