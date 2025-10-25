Source: Majic Under the Stars 2025 / Majic 102.1

The “REAL” Insurance Lady made a powerful impression backstage at Majic Under The Stars, bringing their message of health, empowerment, and community care to the celebration. The Houston-based, Black-owned agency has become a trusted name across the South for helping families access affordable healthcare coverage.

Founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife duo Shaughnna and Spencer Blackmon, The REAL Insurance Lady started with just 350 clients and has since grown to serve more than 70,000 individuals and families. Their mission is simple but transformative: to make free and affordable health and Medicare insurance accessible to underserved communities across Texas and beyond.

With operations now spanning seven states, the agency’s team takes a hands-on approach—meeting people where they are, from churches to gas stations, to ensure everyone has the knowledge and support to make informed health coverage decisions. Their belief that “healthcare is a right, not a luxury” has made them one of the top Obamacare-producing agencies in the nation.

Majic 102.1 and Majic Under The Stars extend a heartfelt thank you to The REAL Insurance Lady team for joining us backstage and sharing their inspiring story. Their commitment to education, empowerment, and community service continues to set the standard for what true impact looks like in action.

The REAL Insurance Lady Talks Local Impact at Majic Under The Stars was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com