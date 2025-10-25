Listen Live
Entertainment

The REAL Insurance Lady Talks Local Impact at Majic Under The Stars

Published on October 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Real Insurance Lady
Source: Majic Under the Stars 2025 / Majic 102.1

The “REAL” Insurance Lady made a powerful impression backstage at Majic Under The Stars, bringing their message of health, empowerment, and community care to the celebration. The Houston-based, Black-owned agency has become a trusted name across the South for helping families access affordable healthcare coverage.

Founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife duo Shaughnna and Spencer Blackmon, The REAL Insurance Lady started with just 350 clients and has since grown to serve more than 70,000 individuals and families. Their mission is simple but transformative: to make free and affordable health and Medicare insurance accessible to underserved communities across Texas and beyond.

With operations now spanning seven states, the agency’s team takes a hands-on approach—meeting people where they are, from churches to gas stations, to ensure everyone has the knowledge and support to make informed health coverage decisions. Their belief that “healthcare is a right, not a luxury” has made them one of the top Obamacare-producing agencies in the nation.

Majic 102.1 and Majic Under The Stars extend a heartfelt thank you to The REAL Insurance Lady team for joining us backstage and sharing their inspiring story. Their commitment to education, empowerment, and community service continues to set the standard for what true impact looks like in action.

The REAL Insurance Lady Talks Local Impact at Majic Under The Stars  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Halo: Campaign Evolved

'Halo: Campaign Evolved' Bring's Xbox's Biggest Mascot, Master Chief, To PlayStation

Hip-Hop Wired
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 ForbesBLK Summit

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Rep. Jasmine Crockett Critiques

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Turkey Leg Hut
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

TYga
Music

Verzus: Cash Money vs No Limit in a Southern Showdown for the Culture

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close