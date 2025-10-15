Listen Live
Celebrity

"GET A BOYFRIEND!" North West's Advice After Crying Over Ye

“GET A BOYFRIEND!” North West’s Brutal Advice to Kim Crying Over Ye

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian
Source: (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) / (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Kim Kardashian revealed a surprising moment with her daughter, North West, during her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, illustrating the challenges of co-parenting with ex-husband Ye.

The SKIMS founder confessed that the hardest part of dealing with Ye’s frequent public rants and social media allegations is keeping it from their four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kim told host Alex Cooper that she strictly maintains a positive attitude about Ye in front of the kids and remains silent publicly about his claims, such as those alleging she keeps their children from him.

However, Kim’s efforts to shield her children hit a snag when the highly observant North, age 12, confronted her. However, Kim’s efforts to shield her children hit a snag when the highly observant North, age 12, confronted her. North told her mom she knew Kim secretly cried in her room and urged her to “let the pain go” and even suggested she “get a boyfriend.”

Kim explained that the frank conversation was a wake-up call, making her realize she doesn’t need to overprotect her children and needs to focus on preparing them for the realities of their unique family life and what they’ll see online.

Discussing the downfall of their marriage, which ended in 2022, Kim said she initially wanted to support Ye through his mental health struggles and public outbursts. She ultimately decided to leave when she saw no motivation from him to seek change. Kim confirmed that she raises the children full-time and that Ye has access to them whenever he requests, though she noted he had not reached out for “a couple months.”

The interview covered nearly all topics, though Kim remained tight-lipped when asked about rumors involving Tom Brady.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA

Mario Snaps On Camera Man, "Get The F*ck Off The Stage"

Hip-Hop Wired
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala - Gold Stairs

Megan Thee Stallion Named 'Mental Health Champion of The Year' By The Trevor Project

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Show

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Shoots Up After Drake Takes An L With Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Logos
Crime

Houston Group Behind $300,000 Target Theft Spree Arrested

President Trump Says Coca-Cola Plans To Switch To Cane Sugar In U.S. Formula
14 Items
Food & Drink

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston

Saint Laurent Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment

Here’s Why Deputies Shut Down Daniel Caesar’s Surprise Show in Houston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close