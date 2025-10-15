“GET A BOYFRIEND!” North West’s Brutal Advice to Kim Crying Over Ye

Source: (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) / (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Kim Kardashian revealed a surprising moment with her daughter, North West, during her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, illustrating the challenges of co-parenting with ex-husband Ye.

The SKIMS founder confessed that the hardest part of dealing with Ye’s frequent public rants and social media allegations is keeping it from their four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kim told host Alex Cooper that she strictly maintains a positive attitude about Ye in front of the kids and remains silent publicly about his claims, such as those alleging she keeps their children from him.

However, Kim's efforts to shield her children hit a snag when the highly observant North, age 12, confronted her. North told her mom she knew Kim secretly cried in her room and urged her to "let the pain go" and even suggested she "get a boyfriend."

Kim explained that the frank conversation was a wake-up call, making her realize she doesn’t need to overprotect her children and needs to focus on preparing them for the realities of their unique family life and what they’ll see online.

Discussing the downfall of their marriage, which ended in 2022, Kim said she initially wanted to support Ye through his mental health struggles and public outbursts. She ultimately decided to leave when she saw no motivation from him to seek change. Kim confirmed that she raises the children full-time and that Ye has access to them whenever he requests, though she noted he had not reached out for “a couple months.”

The interview covered nearly all topics, though Kim remained tight-lipped when asked about rumors involving Tom Brady.