Listen Live
News

What Could’ve Been: Travis Scott’s Egypt Stage Leaks

What Could Have Been: Travis Scott’s Unreal Stage For His Canceled Egypt Show Leaks

A photo has recently leaked of what could have been Travis Scott’s best themed stage ever.

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A photo has recently leaked of what could have been Travis Scott’s best themed stage ever.

Let’s rewind to 2023 for a second. After a five-year drought, La Flame finally dropped a new album called “UTOPIA”. From track one, Travis fans knew this was another special album. Even the feature selection was amazing with Drake, Playboi Carti, & his fan favorite collaborator, 21 Savage.

Prior to Drake and Travis falling out, the 6 God shook the internet by dissing Pharrell on his album, “I melt down the chains you bought from yo boss, give a f*ck about all of that heritage sh*t”. To give context, Drizzy apparently bought Pharrell’s Neptune chain and melted it down to make some new chains.

Trav also had Beyoncé on his “UTOPIA” album. Yes, Queen B.

The Houston rapper always thinks outside the box, and a part of his rollout was something that was going to shake the internet. He announced a one-night-only concert in Egypt in front of the Pyramids of Giza. Tickets for the show sold out instantly, and La Flame fans were planning their big trip to Cairo.

Fast forward a few days after the announcement, and the show was canceled due to Travis being denied a permit to perform in the Sahara Desert. The Egyptian government vetoed it due to accusations that Travis planned to perform strange rituals during his show, according to Al Jazeera

Years later, the stage design was leaked and shows the futuristic stage set up Scott was planning to do. With a line of trucks, he would have very well stood on top of, screaming his braids out of his head. Although the show ended up not happening, these leaks show you have creative the UTOPIA rapper gets with his shows.

What Could Have Been: Travis Scott’s Unreal Stage For His Canceled Egypt Show Leaks  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-US-MILITARY-DEFENSE-MEETING

Donald Trump Claims There Two "N Words" That You Can't Use During Rambling "Speech"

Hip-Hop Wired
LeBron James x Kai Cenat

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat's Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer's Dreadlocks

Hip-Hop Wired
Mayor Eric Adams holds a South Brooklyn Rally for re-...

Woman Who Dated Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Is Writing A Tell-All Book About Him

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Cardi B
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close