Listen Live
News

50 Cent Trolls Diddy And Writes An Out Of Pocket Letter To The Judge

Troll season is amongst us, and you know 50 Cent is with all the shenanigans.

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Planet Hollywood Times Square Grand Opening
Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Troll season is amongst us, and you know 50 Cent is with all the shenanigans.

The petty king has struck again on a familiar opp of his, Diddy. Before the sentencing, the NY rapper wrote a lengthy letter to the judge to sway him into keeping Puff in jail. Knowing 50 troll ways, he goes in depth with his long beef with Diddy and how he feared for his life on multiple occasions.

Starting off the letter saying, “I have had an ongoing dispute with Puffy for over 20 years. He is very dangerous. Multiple times I have feared for my life.”

The IG caption says it all if 50 has really feared for his life. He also makes it clear that the judge should not let him out to the general public, “I think you should consider the safety of the general public, your honor, before unleashing him upon them. There hasn’t been enough time for him to reform or make any adjustments, despite his trying to teach a class in there”.

The hate Mr.Petty has for Diddy needs to be studied.

As of today, the fallen Bad Boy mogul awaits his sentencing. He took the time to write a letter to the judge promising never to commit a crime again. More news to come as the story develops.

(We are sure that 50 will keep the internet updated as well.)

50 Cent Trolls Diddy And Writes An Out Of Pocket Letter To The Judge  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-US-MILITARY-DEFENSE-MEETING

Donald Trump Claims There Two "N Words" That You Can't Use During Rambling "Speech"

Hip-Hop Wired
LeBron James x Kai Cenat

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat's Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer's Dreadlocks

Hip-Hop Wired
Mayor Eric Adams holds a South Brooklyn Rally for re-...

Woman Who Dated Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Is Writing A Tell-All Book About Him

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Cardi B
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close