Woman Found in Downtown Bayou Marks Sixth Confirmed Death in Two Weeks

A woman’s body was recovered from Buffalo Bayou early Friday morning, marking the sixth death in or near a Houston waterway over the last two weeks. The discovery was made near the University of Houston-Downtown, where a group of people on scooters spotted the body just after midnight and alerted authorities. The ongoing series of deaths has fueled widespread online speculation, though city officials, including Mayor John Whitmire and Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz, have repeatedly stated there is no evidence of a serial killer.

A Houston Police Department dive team was dispatched to the scene near the intersection of Commerce and Milam streets to recover the woman’s body. As of early Friday, the woman’s identity had not been released, and the circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear. Homicide detectives were on-site, and the Harris County medical examiner’s office will determine the official cause and manner of death. Investigators noted several encampments in the vicinity, but provided no further details.

This latest discovery follows a string of similar incidents that have left Houston residents concerned. The sequence began on September 15 with two bodies found in Brays Bayou and Greens Bayou. The next day, another body was recovered from White Oak Bayou. On September 18, a drowning was reported in Buffalo Bayou, and on September 20, another body was pulled from the bayou at North York Street. Only two of the victims from the previous cases have been identified so far, with a University of Houston student’s death showing no signs of foul play and another ruled a natural death.

City leaders have pushed back against the online rumors, emphasizing that the bayou deaths appear to be unrelated incidents. At a press conference earlier in the week, Mayor Whitmire said, “A serial killer loose in Houston is not one of our challenges today” and urged the public to rely on official reports rather than social media speculation. Authorities noted that the high number of recent cases is not entirely unprecedented, with 14 bodies found in Houston’s waterways this year and 24 discovered last year. They cautioned residents to be careful around the bayous due to strong currents and debris, particularly following heavy rain.

As the investigation into the six deaths continues, the community remains on edge. Police urge anyone with information to contact the department. While officials have been transparent in debunking the serial killer narrative, they acknowledge the understandable fear the discoveries have caused. The medical examiner’s office will provide clarity on the cause of death for the six victims, which is crucial for investigators working to piece together the events that led to each tragedy. In the meantime, officials will continue to provide regular updates as they become available.