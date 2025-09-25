Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy Pushes Back Against Trafficking Claims.

Diddy Pushes Back Against Trafficking Claims, Calls Himself “Amateur Porn Producer”

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Current image: The Conglomerate And Hot 97 Present "Busta Rhymes And Friends: Hot For The Holiday" - Show

Sean “Diddy” Combs is once again making headlines after filing a bold request in court. The music mogul is asking a judge to erase his conviction, arguing that he is not a sex trafficker, but instead an “amateur porn producer.”

According to reports, Diddy’s legal team is pushing to redefine the accusations tied to his case, framing his activities as consensual adult entertainment rather than criminal trafficking. In his filing, he reportedly emphasized that the encounters in question were between adults and voluntarily recorded. The defense insists that labeling his actions as trafficking not only misrepresents the facts but also unfairly damages his reputation and legacy.

The Bad Boy Records founder, who has faced mounting lawsuits and scrutiny over the past year, is fighting to separate his name from the most serious allegations. Instead, he is trying to position his behavior within the realm of private, albeit controversial, adult content creation. Legal experts note that this is an unusual defense strategy, one that highlights how high-profile figures attempt to control the narrative around their cases.

While the court has yet to rule on whether his conviction will be overturned, the move reflects Diddy’s determination to protect his career and public image. For fans and critics alike, it underscores the tension between celebrity culture, accountability, and the evolving boundaries of personal conduct.

Whether this argument holds weight in court remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Diddy’s legal battles are far from over. Diddy is scheduled for sentencing on October 3rd, 2025.

Related Tags

@DJJQue diddy entertainment news

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy In Concert

NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago Show Shut Down Over Safety Fears

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Album Signing

Cardi B Hits Back At Joe Budden's Ghostwriting Claims

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

National Cheeseburger Day
12 Items
Food & Drink

It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Here Are 12 Delicious Houston Deals & Discounts

News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Police Tape
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

Music

Ciara on Gratitude, Growth, and Her New Album CiCi

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close